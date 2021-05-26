On George Finlay | Online | May 27

Dr Alasdair Grant will deliver a lecture titled “George Finlay among the Scottish Philhellenes” at the British School of Athens on May 27.

Finlay was a member of the Scottish philhellene network and over the years amassed a wealth of correspondence with prominent members of the network, including Thomas Gordon, Edward Masson and Lord Byron.

The letters, housed at the British School, illustrate the dynamics between the members of the group and how they saw each other and their contributions to revolutionary and post-revolutionary Greece.

The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and takes place on Zoom. To register, please follow the link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4W9b6DraQw2fQ75S8jyGZg