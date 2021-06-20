Music Week | Athens | June 22-26

Technopolis presents Athens Music Week, a showcase of developments in the local industry running in hybrid form at the municipal cultural complex from June 22 to 26.

Apart from lots of live music, the event also includes talks, seminars and a conference on the local hip-hip scene, on using social media to leverage a music career, on copyrights, royalties and blockchain technologies, and much, much more.

For program details and registration to events with limited participation, visit athensmusicweek.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300, athens-technopolis.gr