WHAT'S ON

Arleta Tribute | Athens | July 1

arleta-tribute-athens-july-1

“Jasmine Tea,” on the Panoramic Steps of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), is a tribute to singer and composer Arleta (1945-2017), one of the key figures of the so-called Greek New Wave in the 1960s. Featuring her long-time partner Vasilis Rakopoulos on guitar and Melina Tanagri and Nana Binopoulou on vocals – among others – the open-air concert revisits some of her most popular compositions and covers of songs by the likes of Manos Hadjidakis and Giannis Spanos. The show starts at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit snfcc.org. Concertgoers are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a rug or blanket to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

Music
READ MORE
[Guri Dahl]
WHAT'S ON

Jan Garbarek Group | Athens | July 3

max-cooper-athens-july-6
WHAT'S ON

Max Cooper | Athens | July 6

live-stage-athens-june-26
WHAT'S ON

Live Stage | Athens | June 26

george-dalaras-athens-june-23-amp-038-28
WHAT'S ON

George Dalaras | Athens | June 23 & 28

music-week-athens-june-22-26
WHAT'S ON

Music Week | Athens | June 22-26

triple-treat-athens-june-21
WHAT'S ON

Triple Treat | Athens | June 21