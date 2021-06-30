Arleta Tribute | Athens | July 1

“Jasmine Tea,” on the Panoramic Steps of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), is a tribute to singer and composer Arleta (1945-2017), one of the key figures of the so-called Greek New Wave in the 1960s. Featuring her long-time partner Vasilis Rakopoulos on guitar and Melina Tanagri and Nana Binopoulou on vocals – among others – the open-air concert revisits some of her most popular compositions and covers of songs by the likes of Manos Hadjidakis and Giannis Spanos. The show starts at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit snfcc.org. Concertgoers are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a rug or blanket to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org