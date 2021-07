French visual artist and designer Jean-Stephane Kiss joins a group show at the Mon Coin Studio of modern pottery, sculptures and installations inspired by the Aegean and antiquity. His “Olympians in the Here & Now” is a series of 12 pieces on the 12 gods of ancient Greece, depicting their mythological attributes on a contemporary backdrop. Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon Coin Studio, 7 Thisiou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.7806