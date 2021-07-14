Run for Tokyo | Worldwide | To July 23

The Embassy of Japan in Greece is organizing a virtual run to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. This is the first time in the history of the Games where athletes will be competing without a live audience of fans, friends and loved ones. The event is aimed at rallying support for all the athletes who compete in the Games. Participants can register to run a distance of 5 km or 10 km anywhere in the world through July 23. Registration is free (at https://live.sporthive.com/event/10782) and everyone who successfully completes their distance will receive a commemorative medal.