Music Festival | Chios | August 1-13

The Chios Music Festival returns to the eastern Aegean island it is named after for its fifth installment with a rich program of international productions and collaborations. Centered around the theme of evolution, the festival will host internationally renowned artists of jazz, classical and contemporary music, holding events in famous archaeological sites, with special programs for children as well as educational masterclasses and seminars. The festival will kick off with an event honoring the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, in a concert by Greek singer Katerina Papadopoulou. For more information and tickets, visit ticketservices.gr or chiosmusicfestival.gr