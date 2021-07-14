Brian Eno & Roger Eno | Athens | August 4

Ambient pioneers Brian and Roger Eno will be creating musical landscapes at the iconic Herod Atticus Theater in what is their first-ever appearance on stage together. The British brothers have been recording together since the early 1980s and last year released their first album as a duo, “Mixing Colors,” and the EP “Luminous.” The Athens Festival show will also be one of the rare occasions that Brian Eno appears on stage and it is expected to sell out fast. For tickets and details, visit aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807