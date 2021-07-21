Incanto | Athens | July 24-27

World-famous baritone Dimitris Tiliakos presents Incanto, a program that brings together compositions by Claudio Monteverdi and Oswald von Wolkenstein with traditional Thracian, Cretan, Sephardic and Syrian songs. He is joined by members of the Ex Silentio ensemble who specialize in early music. The performances will take place at the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation’s patio and tickets cost 10 euros. For more information visit www.aefestival.gr.

National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation, 13 Thoukididou, Plaka, tel 210.322.1335