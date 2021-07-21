WHAT'S ON

Sting | Athens | September 30 & October 1

Sting returns to Greece for two performances at the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens on September 30 and October 1. As part of a world tour celebrating his 70th birthday, the rock legend will perform his greatest hits in a show where he will be joined by English singer Joe Sumner and a set of talented musicians. Tickets – which range from 57.20 euros to 275 euros – go on sale on Friday, July 23, at 12 noon, online at www.highpriority.gr and www.ticketmaster.gr, by phone on tel 210.893.8111 and at Public stores.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807

