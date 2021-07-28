Evolution Festival | Chios & Oinousses | August 1-13

The fifth edition of the Chios Music Festival takes inspiration from the theme of Evolution and presents established and new pioneering acts from the international jazz, classical and contemporary scene. Aimed at showcasing the attractions on the eastern Aegean island and on its neighbor Oinousses, the festival stages its events at different venues, ranging from the Archaeological Museum to the Koimissis tis Theotokou Monastery. For a detailed program, visit chiosmusicfestival.gr.