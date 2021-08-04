Aegina International Music Festival | Aegina | August 8-28

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Aegina International Music Festival is back for its 15th installment on the Saronic island, from August 8-28. Featuring a roster of Greek and foreign talent running the gamut of genres from classical to jazz and contemporary and including both renowned and emerging composers, the festival’s eight concerts will take place outside Sotiras Church and at Avra Beach. For details, visit aeginamusicfestival.com.