WHAT'S ON

1821 The War at Sea | Athens | To March 31, 2022

1821-the-war-at-sea-athens-to-march-31-2022

The Eugenides Foundation presents an exhibition dedicated to the mastery shown by the Greeks at sea during their uprisings against the Ottomans in 1821 in a collection of 125 archival and museum exhibits. The exhibition uses innovative technological applications and XNUMXD models of ships to present a virtual representation of key battles. Admission is free. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.946.9600, www.eef.edu.gr

1821 Anniversary Exhibition
READ MORE
a-revolution-reframed-athens-to-may-31-2022
CULTURE

A Revolution Reframed | Athens | To May 31, 2022

women-in-the-revolution-athens-to-october-31
WHAT'S ON

Women in the Revolution | Athens | To October 31

1821-before-and-after-athens-to-november-7
WHAT'S ON

1821 Before and After | Athens | To November 7

the-rebels-hydra-to-august-31
WHAT'S ON

The Rebels | Hydra | To August 31

re-constitution-21-nafplio-to-june-30
WHAT'S ON

Re-Constitution ’21 | Nafplio | To June 30

eugenides-foundation-opens-on-tuesday
BICENTENNIAL

Eugenides Foundation opens on Tuesday