1821 The War at Sea | Athens | To March 31, 2022

The Eugenides Foundation presents an exhibition dedicated to the mastery shown by the Greeks at sea during their uprisings against the Ottomans in 1821 in a collection of 125 archival and museum exhibits. The exhibition uses innovative technological applications and XNUMXD models of ships to present a virtual representation of key battles. Admission is free. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.946.9600, www.eef.edu.gr