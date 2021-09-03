Classic Rock | Athens | September 25

Joe Lynn Turner of Deep Purple and Rainbow fame, and Dave Bickler, former vocalist for Survivor, join the Athens State Orchestra in a classical celebration of classic rock at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, September 25. The ensemble’s 60 musicians and its special guests will perform classical renditions of such emblematic songs as “Smoke on the Water,” “Eye of the Tiger,” “I Surrender,” “Wind of Change,” “Feels Like Love” and “Burning Heart,” to name a few, in the fifth such concert at the iconic Roman-era theater. Tickets range from 28 to 82 euros and can be purchased online at ticketservices.gr, by phone on 210.729.8930 or at Public stores.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807