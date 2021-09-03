Italian Tenors | Athens | September 7

After a sold-out appearance in 2019, star Italian tenors Luca Sala, Sabino Gaita and Evans Tonon are coming back to Athens for a single appearance on Tuesday, September 7, at the CT Garden Festival. Their popular shows celebrate Italian bel canto with works by the likes of Lucio Dalla, Ennio Morricone and Andrea Boccelli, as well as enduring operatic arias. Tickets for the show in the open-air space of the Olympic arena in Galatsi cost 20, 25, 30, 35 and 45 euros and can be booked on www.ct.gr or www.viva.gr and by telephone at the box office.

CT Garden Festival, Olympic Arena,

137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700