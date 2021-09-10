American Philhellenes | Athens | To December 12

The American School of Classical Studies and the Gennadius Library presents “The Free and the Brave: American Philhellenes and the Glorious Struggle of the Greeks (1776-1866),” an exhibition of rare publications, pamphlets, memoirs, newspapers, engravings, travelogues, maps and poems that testify to the breadth and depth of American support for the 1821 Greek uprising against Ottoman rule. For the purposes of the exhibition, the Gennadius Library has combined its own archives with loaned items from the Collection of Michael and Dimitra Varkarakis, the Archives of the British School of Athens, the National Historical Museum, the Diplomatic and Historical Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Konstantinos Arniakos. The exhibition is sponsored by the US Embassy in Greece as part of its programs to celebrate the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, titled USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship.

Gennadius Library, 54 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr