The City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex welcomes Rolling Stone magazine to Greece with a big concert on Sunday featuring some of the country’s top talent. The concert is scheduled to coincide with the launch of the Greek edition of the iconic music magazine and website. Admission costs 10-15 euros and tickets can be booked online at viva.gr or by phone on 11876.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300