The Rumjacks | On Tour | To September 21

Pumped up following the release of their fifth studio album, “Hestia,” Australian-born punk-rock-Celtic-folk act the Rumjacks are back in Greece after a two-year absence for a seven-stop tour. The upcoming stops after Patra are Ioannina (Triethnes Arena in Dodoni, Ioannina, on September 15), Larissa (Alsos Theater, September 16), Kastoria (Vouno Theater, September 17), Thessaloniki (Kipos Theater, September 18), Kavala (Akontisma, September 20) and Athens (Gazarte, September 21). For more details and tickets, visit viva.gr or call 11876.