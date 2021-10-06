WHAT'S ON

The Call of Prometheus | Athens | October 7-9

the-call-of-prometheus-athens-october-7-9

Written and directed by Christoforos Christofi, “The Call of Prometheus” is inspired by the period of nation-building that followed the Greek War of Independence. A musical historical drama, it chronicles important landmark events in that brief but crucial period from 1821 to 1827. Shows take place at the Athens Concert Hall on October 7-9 and tickets range from 11-40 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

On Stage
READ MORE
bellucci-as-callas-athens-september-21-23
WHAT'S ON

Bellucci as Callas | Athens | September 21-23

[Arno Declair]
WHAT'S ON

History of Violence | Athens | October 5-6

[Natalia Kabanow]
WHAT'S ON

Pieces of a Woman | Athens | September 4-9

[Gianmarco Bresadola]
WHAT'S ON

Oedipus Rex | Epidaurus | September 3-5

[Tasos Thomoglou]
WHAT'S ON

Helen | Epidaurus | August 6-8

the-free-besieged-march-6
WHAT'S ON

The Free Besieged | March 6