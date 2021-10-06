The Call of Prometheus | Athens | October 7-9

Written and directed by Christoforos Christofi, “The Call of Prometheus” is inspired by the period of nation-building that followed the Greek War of Independence. A musical historical drama, it chronicles important landmark events in that brief but crucial period from 1821 to 1827. Shows take place at the Athens Concert Hall on October 7-9 and tickets range from 11-40 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr