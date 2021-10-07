‘Chernobyl’ Live | Athens | October 9-10

Oscar-winning Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir appears at the Athens Festival with a live performance of her Grammy-winning soundtrack for the acclaimed HBO television series “Chernobyl,” recorded in a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Lithuania. Performed against the backdrop of the festival’s industrial Peiraios 260 venue, the show features Gudnadottir on vocals, joined by field recordist Chris Watson and sound artist Sam Slater. For tickets and details, visit aefestival.gr.