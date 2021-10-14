WHAT'S ON

Bladder Diplomacy | Athens | October 16 & 17

Lebanese video artist Ziad Antar and writer Rasha Salti join forces again for a lecture/performance at the Onassis Cultural Center titled “The Bladder Diplomacy Project.” Antar describes the project as a study on the “relationships between Western nations and the Mediterranean basin through the story of three specific agricultural products: the potato, the tomato, and the malicious weed that kills them both, Orobanche.” The event, which is in English, also includes a screening of the award-winning 2019 documentary by Marianna Economou, “When Tomatoes Met Wagner.” General admission costs 14 euros and doors open at 9 p.m.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.onassis.org

