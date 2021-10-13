Saint-Saens & More | Athens | October 15

Belarusian maestro Vyacheslav Volic, the principal conductor of the Odessa National Opera, joins the Athens State Orchestra on the stage of the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, October 15, in Camille Saint-Saens’ Third Symphony, on the centenary of the French composer’s death. Marking another anniversary, that of the 1821 Greek Revolution, the evening will also open with a new symphony by Dimitrios Skyllas inspired by the Dance of Zalongo. After that, virtuoso pianist Cyprien Katsaris will perform two spectacular and technically challenging compositions by Franz Liszt. The evening begins with an introductory lecture (in Greek) for ticket holders at 7.45 p.m. and the concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Tickets range from 14 to 50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr