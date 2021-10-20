Daniel Barenboim | Athens | October 27-31

Legendary conductor Daniel Barenboim and the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra are making a much-anticipated appearance at the Athens Concert Hall with an extravaganza of 19th century German romanticism, over four nights. The incredible program prepared by the acclaimed ensemble comprises four symphonies by Schumann and another four by Brahms, arranged in pairs. Ticket prices range from 22-80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr