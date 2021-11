Tennessee Williams’ three-act drama “The Night of the Iguana” is on stage at the Poreia Theater for a month-long run until the end of November in a production directed by Maria Manganari. The play is in Greek, but on November 13, 20 and 24 it will feature surtitles in English for fans of the great American playwright.

Poreia Theater, 3-5 Trikoforon, Victoria Square, tel 210.821.0991, www.poreiatheatre.com