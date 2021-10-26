Paradise | Athens | October 29 – November 7

Greek director Katerina Giannopoulou imagines a not-so-distant future where the survivors of Western civilization’s extreme exploitation of nature rewrite their own history in “Paradise.” The play is part of the award-winning wake-up call “Climate Trilogy” by Austrian playwright Thomas Kock, which is being presented in Greece for the first time, at the Onassis Cultural Center. The performance is in Greek with English surtitles. On Saturday, October 30, there will be an after-performance talk with Kock, in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Greek. He will also deliver a masterclass earlier on the same day. General admission costs 15 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.onassis.org