Synthesis | Athens | October 29-31

[Erato Tzavara]

A group of more than 30 artists from a range of disciplines and students from the Greek National Opera Professional Dance School celebrate the 200-year anniversary of the Greek War of Independence with an installation/performance, at the GNO’s Alternative Stage. Titled “Synthesis,” the piece was conceived, planned and curated by choreographer Tzeni Argyriou and visual artist Vassilis Gerodimo, and is the result of several months of research. It stretches across three days, each conceptually corresponding to one of the three stages of the Revolution (outbreak, introversion, and fatigue and ultimate prevalence). Hours are 7.30 p.m. on Friday, noon, 4 and 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday. For details and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

