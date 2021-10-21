Juan de la Rubia | Athens | October 23

Leading organist at Barcelona’s world-famous Basilica de la Sagrada Familia and an acclaimed solo musician, Juan de la Rubia is coming to the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, October 23, with a mixed program aimed at highlighting the instrument’s incredible versatility. The program is centered on Johann Sebastian Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue and Cesar Franck’s Third Choral, as well as compositions by Mendelssohn and Gigout. Tickets range from 10 to 35 euros and the concern starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr