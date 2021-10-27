Axion Esti | Athens | October 29 & 31

The Greek National Opera pays tribute to the great Mikis Theodorakis, who passed away on September 2, with a concert of one of his most celebrated pieces, “Axion Esti,” based on the poem by Nobel Laureate Odysseus Elytis. The performance by the GNO orchestra and choir at the Stavros Niarchos Hall in the cultural center of the same name, is conducted by Stathis Soulis, with George Dalaras and Dimitri Platanias as soloists and Giorgos Gallos as narrator. It is the first concert in a three-year tribute cycle to Theodorakis and is also part of celebrations marking the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution. For details and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org