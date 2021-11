Greek psychedelic rock quartet Whereswilder return to the stage of Six Dogs – where they made their debut in 2014 – for a specially designed show that will include tracks from their albums “Yearling” and “Hotshot,” as well as from their upcoming “Movement in Place.” Because of restrictions on crowd numbers, tickets – which cost 10 euros and can be booked online at viva.gr – are expected to go fast.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510