Shaplin & Safina | Athens | November 20

Pop opera sensations Emma Shapplin and Alessandro Safina have joined forces and will be appearing in Greece with a 100-strong orchestra and choir, at the Christmas Theater on Saturday, November 20. The concert program includes bestselling ballads like “Spente le stelle,” “La Notte Etterna,” “Luna” and “Con Te Partiro” and other crowd pleasers. Tickets range from 18 to 68 euros and can be purchased online at viva.gr and ct.gr, or by phone at the Christmas Theater’s box office.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700