Kallos | Athens | To January 16

The Museum of Cycladic Art is extending its opening times by three hours every Friday through January 16 to accommodate popular demand for its monumental exhibition, “Kallos: The Ultimate Beauty.” Comprising 300 antiquities from museums, antiquity ephorates and collections in Greece and abroad, the show explores the ideal of physical beauty combined with a virtuous soul as developed through the poems of the epic (8th century BC) and lyric (7th-6th century BC) writers, and by philosophers from the 5th/4th century BC onward. Visiting hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesdays, while on Fridays, access to the permanent collection will end, as usual, at 5 p.m. For more details, visit cycladic.gr.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321-3