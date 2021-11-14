Spyros Kouvaras | Athens | December 2-5

Choreographer Spyros Kouvaras presents “(5)4’33’’: A continuous (im)mobility,” with the Greek-French Synthesis 748 dance company. Inspired by John Cage’s iconic composition “4’33’’,” the piece is a human mosaic that seeks to redefine the dynamic between audience and creator. It is being presented at the Bageion, a former hotel in downtown Athens’ Omonia Square that has been repurposed as a cultural venue. Admission costs 12 euros and tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr. The 9 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the 8 p.m. show on Sunday are “Covid-free,” meaning that patrons need to present a vaccination or recovery certificate, while the 6.30 p.m. show on Saturday is “mixed,” with the unvaccinated having to show a negative rapid or PCR test.

