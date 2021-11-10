WHAT'S ON

U(R)topias | Athens | November 12-21

[Tasos Vrettos]

Taking the stage at the historic Olympia Theater, the Aerites dance company presents “U(R)topias,” a piece by Patricia Apergi who was inspired by the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution to explore the notion of contemporary utopias. Shows start at 9 p.m. on November 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20, and 7 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on November 14 and 21. Tickets range from 5 to 25 euros and can be purchased at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr). The venue is Covid-free, meaning patrons aged 18 and over will have to present a vaccine or recovery certificate, while those below that age will have to show a negative test.

Olympia Theater, 59 Academias, tel 210.364.2540

