A Greek Songbook | Athens | November 19-21

Paying tribute to the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, a team of 30 musicians and performance artists have joined forces in an ambitious production that seeks to showcase the evolution of the country’s music scene. “The Greek Songbook,” at the Alternative Stage of the Greek National Opera, is an assemblage of music, songs, narratives and images that bring to life the wealth and breadth of genres and trends. For tickets (priced at 15 and 20 euros) and more details, visit nationalopera.gr.

Greek National Opera, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700