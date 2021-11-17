Rat Pack Tribute | Athens | November 24

“Frank Sinatra and Friends” is a tribute production to the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin – and it’s coming to Athens for a single show at the Christmas Theater with its original West End cast. Featuring classic songs by Ol’ Blue Eyes and his pals, as well as Nancy Sinatra, the show revives the trio’s heady days performing at Vegas casino venues in the 50s and 60s. Tickets cost 10-54 euros and can be purchased online at viva.gr and ct.gr, or by phone at the Christmas Theater’s box office.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700