Groovy Soul | Athens | November 19-22

The Half Note Jazz Club is back with four nights of groovy soul, disco and dance music by vocalist and house music diva Gisele Jackson accompanied by Hammond B-3 organist Raphael Wressnig. Baltimore-born Gisele has performed with some of the world leading acts, including Ray Charles, before going solo and more recently teaming up with the acclaimed Austrian organist. Shows start at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. The venue is Covid-free, meaning only people with a vaccination or recovery certificate (and a valid ID) are allowed in.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, halfnote.gr