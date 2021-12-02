Alison Jackson | Athens | December 2-9

Award-winning artist, photographer and filmmaker Alison Jackson is making her Greek debut with a retrospective photography show in the foyer of the Pallas Theater. “Seeing is Deceiving” is an interplay of older and new work from her never-seen-before “Disaster” series that comments on the bombardment of images and news people are exposed to on a daily basis, the voyeurism this cultivates and the cult of celebrity. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., except for on Sunday and Wednesday, when doors close at 5.30 p.m. There is also no admission on Saturday. Admission is free of charge.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, Syntagma