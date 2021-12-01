Dimitris Pappaioannou | Athens | December 22 – January 16

Following a world tour that garnered him rave reviews, acclaimed choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou returns with “Transverse Orientation,” at the Onassis Cultural Center. Hailed by The New York Times as a “long act of artistic magic created before our eyes by the superbly precise performers,” the piece is inspired by the way insects are drawn to light. Tickets are expected to go fast, so book soon. For more details, visit onassis.org.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800