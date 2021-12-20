Ennio Morricone Tribute | Thessaloniki | December 22

The MOYSA youth symphony choir and Thessaloniki Mixed Choir pay tribute to the great and ever-popular Italian film composer Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), with a performance of some of his most celebrated pieces. The production at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall will consist of select songs and music from the scores penned by the award-winning composer for films like “Cinema Paradiso,” “Malena,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” Tickets cost 10 euros and can be booked at ticketservices.gr.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, tch.gr