Classical Christmas Gala | Athens | December 30

The Athens State Orchestra keeps its yearly date at the Athens Concert Hall, presenting an uplifting program that includes classic numbers ranging from Carl Maria von Weber’s “The Freeshooter” (Der Freischutz) to George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.” The ensemble is conducted by Byron Fidetzis and is joined by soprano Myrto Papatanasiu, mezzo Marisia Papalexiou, tenor Mario Zeffiri and baritone Dimitris Tiliakos. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 16 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr