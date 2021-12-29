Vienna Mozart Orchestra | Athens | January 2

The Vienna Mozart Orchestra comes to the stage of the Christmas Theater for a New Year’s gala dedicated to the legendary composer. There will be two performances by the 40-strong ensemble, who will also be dressed in period costumes to transport the audience to 18th century Austria, at 4 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m. Tickets range from 18 to 68 euros (by reservation at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876). Ticket holders are advised to check for any last-minute changes prompted by the pandemic.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700