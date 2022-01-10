Jazz Trio | Athens | January 13

The Athens Concert Hall presents the first-ever European appearance by a New York-based Stefanos Chytiris (drums), Ingrid Laubrock (saxophone) and Elias Stemeseder (piano). In this performance, the trio will explore the boundaries music that is set in a composition and soundscapes that are improvised on the spot. Barring an unexpected cancellation due to the health crisis, doors will open at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 18 and 12 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr