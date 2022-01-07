Yiannis Moralis Tribute | Arta | To February 6

The Municipal Gallery of Arta pays tribute to one of the northwestern Greek town’s most celebrated sons, with an exhibition of some of the earlier work of Yiannis Moralis (1916-2009). The aim of the show is to map the evolution of a budding artist who went on to become one of the most important proponents of the 1930s Generation and an extremely influential figure in the shaping of Greece’s modern and contemporary art after having taught some of the country’s finest talents as professor at the Athens School of Arts. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arta Municipal Gallery, 13 Nikolaou Plastira, tel 26810.249.46