Conversion | Athens | January 13 – February 5

The Zoumboulakis Galleries venue in Kolonaki is hosting a new exhibition by artist Christophoros Katsadiotis, titled “Conversion,” which includes engravings, mixed-media works and an animated video.

Katsadiotis’ work is inspired by the long theatrical traditions of Europe, from the Italian Commedia dell’arte to the expressionism and painting traditions of the Weimar Republic. By drawing from these long traditions, as well as religious mythology, children’s fairy tales, and the current sociopolitical conditions, the artist creates an almost personal “dystopian mythology.”

Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.360.8278, zoumboulakis.gr