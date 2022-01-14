I Wonder What Happened | Athens | January 18 – February 19

Evi Zampeli’s first solo exhibition opens at Ikastikos Kiklos DL in central Athens on January 18. The exhibition features monumental canvases by the Athens-based artist including brightly colored landscapes in which derelict and abandoned buildings feature prominently, projecting an intense feeling of waiting.

Opening hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ikastikos Kiklos DL, 6 Academias, tel 210.364.6818, ikastikoskiklos.com