WHAT'S ON

I Wonder What Happened | Athens | January 18 – February 19

i-wonder-what-happened-athens-january-18-february-19

Evi Zampeli’s first solo exhibition opens at Ikastikos Kiklos DL in central Athens on January 18. The exhibition features monumental canvases by the Athens-based artist including brightly colored landscapes in which derelict and abandoned buildings feature prominently, projecting an intense feeling of waiting.

Opening hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ikastikos Kiklos DL, 6 Academias, tel 210.364.6818, ikastikoskiklos.com

Visual Arts
READ MORE
conversion-athens-january-13-february-5
WHAT'S ON

Conversion | Athens | January 13 – February 5

yiannis-moralis-tribute-arta-to-february-6
WHAT'S ON

Yiannis Moralis Tribute | Arta | To February 6

byronic-heroes-thessaloniki-to-february-20
WHAT'S ON

Byronic Heroes | Thessaloniki | To February 20

sean-scully-retrospective-athens-to-february-13
WHAT'S ON

Sean Scully Retrospective | Athens | To February 13

theophilos-athens-to-february-3
WHAT'S ON

Theophilos | Athens | To February 3

philhellenic-painting-athens-to-january-9
WHAT'S ON

Philhellenic Painting | Athens | To January 9