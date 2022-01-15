Free Virtual Concerts | Online | January 16 & 23

The Culture, Sports & Youth Organization of the City of Athens (OPANDA) is presenting a series of free online concerts originally recorded at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater Maria Callas in 2021. On January 16 and 23, the OPANDA accounts on YouTube and Facebook will screen two works celebrating the Greek War of Independence, performed by the Athens Symphony Orchestra and the Athens Municipal Choir.

A musical tribute to the Greek Revolution will premiere at 8 p.m. on January 16, featuring works by Rossini, Verdi and Ravel, as well as Greek composers such as Pavlos Carrer. The orchestra will be conducted by Nikolas Vasileiou, with soprano Myrto Papatanasiu and baritone Tasis Christogiannopoulos also participating.

On Sunday 23, also at 8 p.m., the two musical groups will present a four-act performance of Carrer’s opera “Marco Bozzari,” about Markos Botsaris, a hero of the Greek War of Independence and chieftain of the Souliotes.