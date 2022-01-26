Greek Cinema | Athens | January 27-31

The Greek Film Academy pays tribute to Greece with a program of selections from the country’s 20th century cinema that showcases the evolution of the genre from Dimitris Gaziadis’ 1929 bucolic drama “Astero” to Nikos Nikolaidis’ 1987 sci-fi thriller “Morning Patrol.” Titled “Country, I See You,” the tribute is being hosted by the Greek Film Archive and admission is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Greek Film Archive, 134-136 Mega Alexandrou & Iera Odos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.360.9695