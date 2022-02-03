Testimonies-Glances | Thessaloniki | To March 20

Marking the 50th anniversary of the humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), the Thessaloniki Photo Biennale presents an exhibition of stunning photographs selected from the archives of the Magnum agency, testifying to the main humanitarian crises from 1971 to the present day. Curated by Hercules Papaioannou, “Testimonies-Glances” features work by Abbas, Enri Canaj, Raymond Depardon, Thomas Dworzak, Stuart Franklin, Cristina Garcia Rodero, Hiroji Kubota, Yael Martinez, Lorenzo Meloni, Paolo Pellegrin, Gilles Peress, Chris Steele-Perkins, Moises Saman, Jerome Sessini and Newsha Tavakolian. The exhibition is supplemented by a series of short stories on the four current crises to which MSF is responding. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. For more on the show and on the biennale, visit photobiennale-greece.gr.

Former Nursery Station, Pier A, Thessaloniki Port