Leopoldstadt | Athens | February 10

The National Theatre Live, which broadcasts plays from London to global audiences, returns to the Athens Concert Hall on February 10 with Czech-born British playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard’s latest work “Leopoldstadt.” Directed by Patrick Marber, the play premiered to great acclaim in the West End in January 2020 before it had to close its curtains for good due to the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast will start at 9 p.m. and will have Greek subtitles. Tickets for the event cost 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr