Piano in Love | Athens | February 12

“Piano in Love” is a tribute to love, from the Romantic movement to pop music. Celebrated pianist Manos Kitsikopoulos returns to the Athens Concert Hall to present a curated set list of musical works, from Franz Liszt to the Beatles and Radiohead. It will be presented by journalist and author Makis Provatas in the form of a radio program. Ticket prices range from 12 to 15 euros. The concert will start at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr