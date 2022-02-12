Christina Calbari | Athens | February 12 – March 19

The Batagianni Gallery will host the 10th solo exhibition of internationally renowned visual artist Christina Calbari, titled “Exodus.” The paintings on display were created over the pandemic period and seek to capture the feeling of trying to leave, to move past a current situation. The works are also heavily inspired by Calbari’s work in theater. Entry is free for all visitors. The gallery is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Batagianni Gallery, 17 Antinoros, tel 210.723.8047, batagiannigallery.weebly.com